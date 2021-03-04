Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 199,978 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,921,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199,978 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.1% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.74% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $521,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $159.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,493,563. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

