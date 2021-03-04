Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 268,140 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,947,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 268,140 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.1% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.30% of Accenture worth $508,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $6.25 on Thursday, hitting $247.93. 82,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

