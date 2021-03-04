Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,687,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,538 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Philip Morris International worth $222,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 149,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,091. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $132.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

