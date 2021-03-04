MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) were down 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.91 and last traded at $58.96. Approximately 554,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 526,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,839,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $220,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,421.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

