Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.
Shares of NYSE:MGU opened at $20.61 on Thursday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
