MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 38.57% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.82.
MGNX stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,028. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $32.18.
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.
