MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 38.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

MGNX stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,028. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $32.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 164.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MacroGenics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,181,000 after purchasing an additional 740,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,697,000 after purchasing an additional 323,240 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth $4,588,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,111,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

