Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Short Interest Up 64.9% in February

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 322,600 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the January 28th total of 195,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 241,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $77,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 50.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGE traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.70. 235,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,871. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $172.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.48.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

