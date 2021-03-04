Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Increased to $203.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 81.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Shares of MDGL opened at $112.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average is $117.76. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. Analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

