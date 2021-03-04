Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) PT Raised to $203.00 at Chardan Capital

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Chardan Capital from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 81.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $112.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.76. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.82 and a one year high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 296.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

