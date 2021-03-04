Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MGTA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.24. 2,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $639.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGTA. Mizuho began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

