Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,292 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 75.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after buying an additional 947,546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $4,285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 820,602 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

