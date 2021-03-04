Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 852,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 11.2% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $113,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Shares of AAPL opened at $122.06 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.