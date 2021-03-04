Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) shares dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.60 and last traded at $26.95. Approximately 5,464 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 2,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,348.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Mail.ru Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, predictive analytics, a service for customer analytics; and Rating Mail.ru to evaluate the site attendance rates, study the socio-demographic and technological characteristics of the audience, and build analytical reports in accordance with these data.

