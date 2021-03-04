Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 14.8% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

MAIN opened at $37.34 on Thursday. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -65.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.