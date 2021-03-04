Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) PT Raised to $40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $37.34 on Thursday. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. On average, analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

