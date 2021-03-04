Maincoin Price Tops $0.0033 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $8,594.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.25 or 0.00768042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00026915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00031980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00060801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00044073 BTC.

Maincoin Coin Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

