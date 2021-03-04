MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Trading Down 7.3%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s share price dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.71 and last traded at $32.17. Approximately 785,515 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 617,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. MakeMyTrip’s quarterly revenue was down 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 250,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,023,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,621,000. Finally, First Growth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,307,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

