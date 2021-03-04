Maker Reaches Market Cap of $2.10 Billion (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $2.10 billion and $84.20 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maker has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for $2,107.73 or 0.04378963 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.41 or 0.00775778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00026711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00032103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00061127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00044839 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.