Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the January 28th total of 173,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHTX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 336,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Manhattan Scientifics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

Get Manhattan Scientifics alerts:

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator, develops and commercializes life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc Manhattan Scientifics, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.