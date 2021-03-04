ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAN. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $61,328,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAN opened at $96.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.69, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

