ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ MANT traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.39. 4,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,281. ManTech International has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $101.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,089,000 after buying an additional 142,900 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,563,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,710,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after buying an additional 165,961 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,951,000 after buying an additional 249,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,826,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

