MANTRA DAO Market Capitalization Tops $68.45 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $68.45 million and $9.36 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.66 or 0.00465772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00069719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00077664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00083867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00051230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.11 or 0.00451897 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,776,602 tokens. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

