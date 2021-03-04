Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.54

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 1579106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.74.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,983,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,462 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 256.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 444,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 728,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

