Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Trading Down 7.2%

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) shares fell 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.82 and last traded at $34.36. 519,263 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 144,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.02.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMI. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George M. Marcus sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $197,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,958.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 6,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $236,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,968. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,687,000 after buying an additional 947,406 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 803,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,920,000 after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth $13,108,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

