MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $509.35 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in MarketAxess by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 2,270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in MarketAxess by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,750 shares of company stock worth $27,423,638 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

