MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Reduced by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,482 shares during the period. MarketAxess makes up about 1.4% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.42% of MarketAxess worth $91,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,593,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,459,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,750 shares of company stock worth $27,423,638 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess stock traded down $25.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $483.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,678. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $543.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.93.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

