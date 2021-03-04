Marlin Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $53.42 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Marlin has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.47 or 0.00468922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00070644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00077693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00082948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00051620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.15 or 0.00468237 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,726,871 tokens. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

Marlin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

