Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.36% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $20,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.6% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,248,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,412,000 after acquiring an additional 254,917 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,272.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 243,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,038,000 after acquiring an additional 129,845 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,281,000 after acquiring an additional 100,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $8,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $168.24 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $179.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.22.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,340.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,465 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,157 shares of company stock worth $452,493. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

