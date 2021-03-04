Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) was down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 790,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 824,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on MBII shares. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $376.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBII. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.