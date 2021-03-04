Marshall Heinberg Sells 13,000 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Stock

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $291,980.00.

Shares of ECOM stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.42. 350,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. Research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECOM shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 74,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 40,358 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 301.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 166,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 22.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 28,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $976,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

