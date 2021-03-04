Marten Transport, Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Marten Transport has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

