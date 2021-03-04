Marten Transport, Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
Marten Transport has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years.
NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $20.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.