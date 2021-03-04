Martin Currie Ltd. Acquires 166,798 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479,467 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,798 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up 3.9% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 0.08% of HDFC Bank worth $106,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,155,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,756,000 after acquiring an additional 49,205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,268. The stock has a market cap of $151.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.56. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.