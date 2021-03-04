Martin Currie Ltd. Acquires 49,200 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 0.8% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $21,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total value of $2,197,837.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,962.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $3,742,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,054,591 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.15. 6,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,152. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.43. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

