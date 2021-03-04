Martin Currie Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,063 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,988 shares during the period. Illumina makes up about 2.8% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Illumina worth $75,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total value of $1,692,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,393,995.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,188. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $411.15. 12,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,005. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 94.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $436.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.83.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.35.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

