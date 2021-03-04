Martin Currie Ltd. Boosts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,855 shares during the period. ResMed makes up approximately 2.8% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 0.25% of ResMed worth $76,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,427.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $291,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,438 shares of company stock worth $3,175,198. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.13 and a 200 day moving average of $196.38. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

