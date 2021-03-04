Martin Currie Ltd. Buys 75,972 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,972 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises about 2.1% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Veeva Systems worth $57,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,108,819,000 after acquiring an additional 69,912 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,755,000 after acquiring an additional 105,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42,744 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,611,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,217,000 after purchasing an additional 83,781 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,380 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEEV. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

VEEV stock traded down $8.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $255.25. The stock had a trading volume of 49,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,329. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $325.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

