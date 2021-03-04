Martin Currie Ltd. Buys 774,890 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 919.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 859,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,890 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 0.10% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 94,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 552,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the period. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TKC. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NYSE:TKC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.51. 1,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,107. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

