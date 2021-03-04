Martin Currie Ltd. Has $72.45 Million Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,099,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,147 shares during the quarter. Southern Copper comprises about 2.7% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Southern Copper worth $72,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 26.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 37,518 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $2,270,589.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,600,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,878,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 478,534 shares of company stock valued at $33,422,754 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCCO traded down $4.09 on Thursday, hitting $72.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,734. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average is $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

SCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $46.39.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

