Martin Currie Ltd. Increases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,060 shares during the period. Masimo accounts for approximately 4.8% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 0.89% of Masimo worth $130,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,987,000 after acquiring an additional 418,292 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in Masimo by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Masimo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Masimo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 728,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares in the company, valued at $64,735,109.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,644,211.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,263. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.35. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $143.90 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.14.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

