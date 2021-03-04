Martin Currie Ltd. Invests $6.47 Million in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 275,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 108,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 55,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

TLK stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.78. 1,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,573. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.73. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $26.88.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

