Martin Currie Ltd. Invests $87.69 Million in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 997,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,691,000. JD.com comprises about 3.2% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of JD.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,672,770,000 after buying an additional 408,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in JD.com by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,544,000 after purchasing an additional 262,068 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,847,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.31. The stock had a trading volume of 602,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,565,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.30. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on JD. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

