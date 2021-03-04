Martin Currie Ltd. Purchases 663,556 Shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,313,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663,556 shares during the quarter. Cosan accounts for about 2.2% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 1.35% of Cosan worth $61,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Cosan by 48.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cosan by 182.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Cosan by 39.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter.

CZZ traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,745. Cosan Limited has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

