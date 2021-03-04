Martin Currie Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Martin Currie Ltd. cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 318,311 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $19,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 74.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.94. 55,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.17 and its 200-day moving average is $107.73. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $116.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

