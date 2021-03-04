Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 119,108 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Martin Currie Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,108 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $30,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,775.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,505,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,484 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,867,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,011,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,960 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,114,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,051,000 after purchasing an additional 570,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,379,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

BATS:INDA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.79. 5,268,213 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.