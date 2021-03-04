Martin Currie Ltd. Takes $1.05 Million Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,849 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,681 shares of company stock worth $13,769,404. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded down $4.07 on Thursday, reaching $96.69. The stock had a trading volume of 90,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,228. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.73. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $120.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

