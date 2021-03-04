Martin E. Louie Sells 10,000 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) SVP Martin E. Louie sold 10,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $379,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,609.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MMI traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 518,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,654. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,604,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 970,453 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

