Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,519 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Masco worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC grew its position in Masco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 633,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Masco by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after acquiring an additional 103,498 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Masco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 42,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAS opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Masco’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

