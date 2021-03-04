Mask Network (MASK) Trading Up 12.2% Over Last Week

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 23.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $157.63 million and $132.11 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for $17.51 or 0.00036244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.82 or 0.00475583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00073022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00078523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00084305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.89 or 0.00484024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052636 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,000,000 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

