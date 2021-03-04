Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Masonite International worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Masonite International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,862,000 after purchasing an additional 85,763 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Masonite International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 240,167 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after buying an additional 119,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,169,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR opened at $111.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.87 and its 200-day moving average is $98.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DOOR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

