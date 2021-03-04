MASQ (MASQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.25 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $11,679.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MASQ has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.93 or 0.00467272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00070100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00078129 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00083842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.26 or 0.00470103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00050895 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,989 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.